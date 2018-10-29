Browns Fire Hue Jackson and Todd Haley

After two and half miserable years that included an NFL history making 0-16 season last year, and a combined record of 3 wins, 36 losses and 1 tie, owner Jimmy Haslam and the Cleveland Browns have finally fire head coach Hue Jackson according to multiple reports.

The Browns are at the halfway point in this 2018 season and are 2-5-1 and have lost 3 in a row.

Multiple sources are also reporting that offensive co-ordinator Todd Haley has been fired as well.

More details to come on this developing story.