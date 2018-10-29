Browns Fire Hue Jackson and Offensive Coordinator Todd Haley
By Kayleigh Kriss
|
Oct 29, 2018 @ 12:09 PM

News came down that Todd Haley was fired about an hour after head coach Hue Jackson had been fired.

