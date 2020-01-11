Browns Looking for GM Amid Head Coaching Search

CLEVELAND (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – More people have been interviewed, yet another week goes by where the Cleveland Browns have yet to find their next head coach. While there has been no shortage of options, a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Friday said that the organization is “taking their time” to ensure the right decision is made.
As the search for Freddie Kitchens’ replacement continues, the Browns have also began looking into who will be the next person to take the reigns in the front office. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported multiple names tied to the Browns GM search.
The first candidate, Dodds just finished the second year in his current role with Indianapolis. Prior to that, he spent a decade working in the Seattle Seahawks front office where he helped build the Super Bowl XLVIII championship team.
As Schefter notes in the tweet above, Dodds has a previous working relationship with 49ers defensive coordinator, Robert Saleh. The Browns interviewed Saleh in the first week of the new year, when he had free time thanks to the 49ers first round bye in the playoffs.
While Dodds has no connection to Cleveland, the second early general manager candidate, Andrew Berry, is the complete opposite. Berry served as the Browns VP of football operations from 2016-2018. Prior to that, he worked in the Colts front office where he helped build a team that appeared in Super Bowl XLIV.
Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot called Berry a “favorite” of Browns owner Jimmy Haslam, due to their previous history. However, Haslam is one of a few people on the organization’s search committee. He is joined by Chief Strategy Officer, Paul DePodesta, Executive VP JW Johsnon and VP of Football Administration Chris Cooper.
No candidate has been interviewed for the Browns GM position as of now. The organization has only requested to interview these two candidates, along with possible others who are unknown at this time.