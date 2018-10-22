Browns Lose In OT Again

Chandler Catanzaro kicked a 59 yard field in overtime to give the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a 26-23 win over the Cleveland Browns in the sunshine state. It was the fourth overtime game the Browns have played in this season. They are now 1-2-1 in those games.

Baker Mayfield rallied the Browns with two touchdown passes in the second half to force overtime, but in the extra session could not come up with the big play to close it out.

The Browns fall to 2-4-1 overall through the first seven weeks and will travel to Pittsburgh for a week eight rematch with the Steelers. Cleveland and Pittsburgh played to a 21-21 tie in week one in C’Town.