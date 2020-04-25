Browns Make Additions on Offense in Third and Final Day of 2020 Draft
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – After going all defense on day two, the Cleveland Browns used their three picks on all offensive players on the final day of the 2020 NFL draft.
In the fourth round, Cleveland took tight end Harrison Bryant (Florida Atlantic) with the 115th pick. Numerous draft experts had very high praise for this choice.
Bryant was the 2019 Mackey award winner, which goes to the best tight end in college football. This past season he caught 65 passes for 1,004 yards and seven touchdowns.
At 6’5 and 243 pounds, Bryant should be a solid option over the middle for Baker Mayfield. He and newly acquired Austin Hooper look to be an ideal fit for the Browns offense that often features multiple tight end sets.
In the fifth round, the Browns added more help up front, taking offensive linemen Nick Harris (Washington) with the 160th pick. Draft experts say Harris is an interior linemen that fits the scheme of Kevin Stefanski’s offense.
Finally, with their sixth and final pick in the 2020 NFL draft, Cleveland took a player from that team up north, selecting wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (Michigan) with the 187th pick. Peoples-Jones has all the tools to be a great player in the NFL but showed inconsistency during his time with the Wolverines.
The young pass catcher joins a Browns roster with plenty of talent at his position group, that will hopefully help him develop into a productive asset for the orange and brown.