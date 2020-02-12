Browns Myles Garrett Reinstated by NFL
CLEVELAND (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – After missing the final six games of the 2019 season due to an indefinite suspension, the NFL has announced that Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has been reinstated.
Garrett was suspended for an incident on November 14 when he hit Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the face with his own helmet. In addition to missing the rest of the season, Garrett was fined over $45,000.
Browns General Manager Andrew Berry released a statement on Garrett’s reinstatement saying…
“We welcome Myles back to our organization with open arms. We know he is grateful to be reinstated, eager to put the past behind him and continue to evolve and grow as a leader. We look forward to having his strong positive presence back as a teammate, player and person in our community.”
Garrett is now free to participate in all Browns off-season activities which begin on April 6.