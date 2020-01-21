      Weather Alert

Browns OBJ Undergoes Successful Surgery

Jan 21, 2020 @ 11:29am

CLEVELAND (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Finally some good news about Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The Pro Bowl pass catcher underwent successful surgery this morning to repair a core muscle injury.

The surgery was performed in Philadelphia. Beckham Jr. is expected to make a full recovery by the time team activities start up.

Despite dealing with the pain of a sports hernia injury all season long, Beckham Jr. did not miss a single game in 2019. He finished the year with 74 catches for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns.

Popular Posts
Submit Your Community Event
Become a Mix 94.1 Intern!
Win $1000 Hartville Hardware Gift Card with SourceBook 2019!
Mix 94.1's Furry Friends! Mabel is a Good Girl Who Has the Sweetest Eyes!
Terms Of Use