Browns Officially Introduce Kevin Stefanski as Head Coach

CLEVELAND (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – This afternoon the Cleveland Browns introduced former Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski as the organization’s next head coach.
Stafanski took to the podium just after 1 PM wearing an orange tie with a browns helmet logo pin on his blazer. The 37 year old first time head coach showed his appreciation for the opportunity while also giving an outline on how he plans to attack the biggest challenge of his career.
Rather than delivering a hot take or a big promise, Stefanski was direct about his goal toward building a winner one day at a time.
The new coach also revealed that he has already had conversations with key players in the organization, such as Baker Mayfield. Stefanski had high praise for the Browns young quarterback and said there will be a detailed plan to help him “take off” at the start of next season.