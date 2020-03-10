Browns Release Christian Kirksey
CLEVELAND (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Cleveland Browns are parting ways with one of their better known players on the defensive side of the ball.
The Browns announced this afternoon that they have released veteran linebacker Christian Kirksey. A former third-round pick out of Iowa, Kirksey was one of the longest tenured members of the franchise.
In his six years with the Browns, Kirksey played in 73 games and served as a team captain in each of the last three seasons. However, after recording 100+ tackles in 2016 and 2017, Kirksey would went on to play in just nine games in the past two seasons due to injury .
“Christian Kirksey has been a vital member of our organization for the last six seasons because of his contributions on and off the field,” said Browns General Manager Andrew Berry in a statement released by the team.
Kirksey was the Browns 2016 PFWA Dino Lucarelli Good Guy award winner and the team’s 2018 Walter Payton Man of the Year.
With Kirksey gone and Joe Schobery not expected to return, the Browns will certainly have a different look on defense when the 2020 season kicks off. The move will save the franchise $7.5 million in cap space.