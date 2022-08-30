Browns Reveal 53-Man Roster

The Browns on Tuesday made the following roster moves to trim their roster from 73 to the required 53 before the NFL’s 4 p.m. ET deadline.

Waived (17):

LB Dakota Allen

WR Daylen Baldwin

TE Miller Forristall

TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart

G Blake Hance

WR Mike Harley Jr.

LB Wille Harvey Jr.

S Lavert Hill (injured)

C Brock Hoffman

CB Shaun Jolly

CB Herb Miller

TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden

G David Moore Jr.

T Alex Taylor

DT Roderick Perry II

FB Johnny Stanton IV

WR Easop Winston

Terminated Contract (2):

RB John Kelly Jr.

QB Josh Rosen

Placed on reserve/suspended by commissioner (1):

QB Deshaun Watson

Browns’ initial 53-man roster by position:

Quarterbacks (2): Jacoby Brissett, Joshua Dobbs

Running backs (5): Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, D’Ernest Johnson, Jerome Ford, Demetric Felton Jr.

Wide receivers (5): Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Anthony Schwartz, David Bell, Michael Woods II

Tight ends (2): David Njoku, Harrison Bryant

Offensive linemen (10): Jedrick Wills Jr., Jack Conklin, Chris Hubbard, James Hudson III, Wyatt Teller, Joel Bitonio, Michael Dunn, Drew Forbes, Hjalte Froholdt, Ethan Pocic

Defensive linemen (10): Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney, Taven Bryan, Jordan Elliott, Alex Wright, Chase Winovich, Isaac Rochell, Tommy Togiai, Perrion Winfrey, Isaiah Thomas

Linebackers (6): Anthony Walker Jr., Jacob Phillips, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Sione Takitaki, Tony Fields II, Jordan Kunaszyk

Defensive backs (10): Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome II, Greedy Williams, A.J. Green, M.J. Emerson Jr., John Johnson III, Grant Delpit, Ronnie Harrison Jr., D’Anthony Bell, Richard LeCounte III

Specialists (3): K Cade York, P Corey Bojorquez, LS Charley Hughlett