Browns Reveal 53-Man Roster
The Browns on Tuesday made the following roster moves to trim their roster from 73 to the required 53 before the NFL’s 4 p.m. ET deadline.
Waived (17):
LB Dakota Allen
WR Daylen Baldwin
TE Miller Forristall
TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart
G Blake Hance
WR Mike Harley Jr.
LB Wille Harvey Jr.
S Lavert Hill (injured)
C Brock Hoffman
CB Shaun Jolly
CB Herb Miller
TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden
G David Moore Jr.
T Alex Taylor
DT Roderick Perry II
FB Johnny Stanton IV
WR Easop Winston
Terminated Contract (2):
RB John Kelly Jr.
QB Josh Rosen
Placed on reserve/suspended by commissioner (1):
QB Deshaun Watson
Browns’ initial 53-man roster by position:
Quarterbacks (2): Jacoby Brissett, Joshua Dobbs
Running backs (5): Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, D’Ernest Johnson, Jerome Ford, Demetric Felton Jr.
Wide receivers (5): Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Anthony Schwartz, David Bell, Michael Woods II
Tight ends (2): David Njoku, Harrison Bryant
Offensive linemen (10): Jedrick Wills Jr., Jack Conklin, Chris Hubbard, James Hudson III, Wyatt Teller, Joel Bitonio, Michael Dunn, Drew Forbes, Hjalte Froholdt, Ethan Pocic
Defensive linemen (10): Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney, Taven Bryan, Jordan Elliott, Alex Wright, Chase Winovich, Isaac Rochell, Tommy Togiai, Perrion Winfrey, Isaiah Thomas
Linebackers (6): Anthony Walker Jr., Jacob Phillips, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Sione Takitaki, Tony Fields II, Jordan Kunaszyk
Defensive backs (10): Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome II, Greedy Williams, A.J. Green, M.J. Emerson Jr., John Johnson III, Grant Delpit, Ronnie Harrison Jr., D’Anthony Bell, Richard LeCounte III
Specialists (3): K Cade York, P Corey Bojorquez, LS Charley Hughlett