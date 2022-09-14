Browns Rookie Wins Top AFC Honor

(official Browns release)

Cade York named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

BEREA, Ohio – Cleveland Browns kicker Cade York has earned AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for games played Sept. 8-12 (Week 1), the National Football League announced Wednesday.

In his NFL debut, York connected on all four of his field goals and both PATs. He connected on a 58-yard game winning field goal to help the Browns to a 26-24 victory at Carolina. It was the team’s first season opening win since 2004 and first season opening win on the road since 1994. York’s 14 total points tied for the lead among all NFL players in Week 1, while his 58-yard field goal was tied for the second-longest field goal in Browns history.

York is the fifth rookie in NFL history to win Special Teams Player of the Week in Week 1. He is the first Browns player to win the award since P Jamie Gillian in Week 2 in 2019 and the first Browns kicker to earn the honor since Phil Dawson won in Week 15 in 2005.