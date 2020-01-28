Browns Sign Andrew Berry as General Manager

CLEVELAND (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – After a lengthy search that was unexpected to take place as the franchise started its off season, the Cleveland Browns have finally found their next General Manager.
It was announced Monday afternoon that Andrew Berry, who served as the Vice President of Football Operations last season with the Philadelphia Eagles, is expected to sign a five year deal to become the 16th GM in the history of the Cleveland Browns.
Berry is a familiar face in the Browns front office. From 2016 to 2018 he worked for the team as the VP of Player Personnel. Those close to the team have said he was a favorite of owner Jimmy Haslam and Chief Strategy Officer Paul DePodesta.
At the age of 32, Berry will become the youngest GM in the National Football League. He is the sixth person to hold the position since the Haslam family purchased the Browns in 2012. Additionally, he will serve as Executive Vice President of Football Operations.
The Browns are expected to make the signing official on Tuesday. With a new coach and GM, the next task will be filling out the rest of the coaching staff and preparing for the 2020 NFL draft.