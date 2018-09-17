Browns Trade Gordon To Patriots

Browns make trade; sign WR Rod Streater

BEREA, Ohio – The Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots have agreed to the following trade:

Browns receive:

2019 fifth-round draft pick

Patriots receive:

WR Josh Gordon

Conditional 2019 seventh-round pick

Gordon joined the Browns as a second-round pick in the 2012 supplemental draft. He appeared in 41 career games and totaled 180 receptions for 3,106 yards with 16 touchdowns. He appeared in one game this season and recorded one catch for a 17-yard touchdown.

In addition, the club signed WR Rod Streater.

Streater is 6-2, 195-pounds and in his sixth NFL season out of Temple. Originally signed by Oakland as an undrafted free agent in 2012, Streater has appeared in 52 games with the Raiders (36) and 49ers (16). He has recorded 127 receptions for 1,755 yards and 10 touchdowns. He spent the preseason with the Bills. Streater is a native of Burlington, N.J.

