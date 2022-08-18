Browns Watson Suspended 11 Games And Fined $5M

11 games and $5 million dollars! That’s the disciplinary action that has been agreed upon by the NFL and the NFLPA for Deshaun Watson according to Scott Petrak from Brownszone.com and Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

Both Browns scribes are reporting that the NFL and Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson have reached a settlement for Watson violating the League’s “Personal Conduct Policy”, as more than two dozen women accused Watson of sexual misconduct during massage treatments.

He will be suspended for the first 11 games of the regular season and fined $5 million dollars.

Ironically that means Watson will be eligible to play his first game of the season against the team that drafted him and traded him to Cleveland, the Houston Texans on December 3rd in Houston.

As of now, Jacoby Brissette will replace Watson as the Browns starting quarterback, however Watson will be eligible to practice throughout the preseason with the team and play in the remaining 2 preseason games. His suspension officially kicks in the first week of the regular season.