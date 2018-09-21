Browns Win Behind Mayfield

Baker Mayfield, the number one overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft came off the bench in the second quarter to replace an injured Tyrod Taylor and led the Browns to their first regular season win in 635 days 21-17 over the Jets.

Mayfield entered the game late in the first half with the Browns trailing 14-0. His first drive as an NFL quarterback ended with the Browns getting 3 points off the leg of new kicker Greg Joseph and they headed to the locker room down 14-3, but with some momentum.

In the second half Mayfield completed the comeback, helping the Browns outscore New York 18-3 and post their first win since December of 2016.

Mayfield completed 17-23 passes for 201 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He did catch a Jarvis Landry pass on a 2-point conversion that tied the score at 14-14 in the third quarter.

Besides Mayfield, other Browns players who stepped up and contributed to the win:

Myles Garrett with 2 more sacks.

Denzel Ward caused a fumble recovered by the Browns.

Joe Schobert with 7 tackles and an interception.

Terrance Mitchell with 5 tackles and an interception.

Carlos Hyde, on his 28th birthday and with his wife in the hospital about to give birth, rushed for 98 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Jarvis Landry caught 8 passes for 103 yards and threw that successful 2-point conversion pass to Mayfield.

Greg Joseph was perfect on 2 field goals and 1 extra point.

With the win, the Browns are now 1-1-1 on the season and are off until they play the Raiders in Oakland on September 30th.

