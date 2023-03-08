Bruno Mars headlining Kentucky’s Bourbon & Beyond festival

Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

It’s been a minute since Bruno Mars has played anywhere in the U.S. but Las Vegas, so here’s the good news: He’s headlining a festival in Louisville, Kentucky, this fall.

Bruno is the main act for the closing night of this year’s Bourbon & Beyond festival, which runs from September 14 to 17 in Louisville. Also on the bill the final night are rock legends Blondie, Jon Batiste, Babyface and Aloe Blacc.

Ahead of that, Bruno has dates on the books for his Las Vegas residency at Park MGM: He’s performing May 24, 27, 28 and 31, and June 2 and 3.

In addition to Bruno’s Sunday night closing performance, the festival’s first night features Train and Brandi Carlile, while Friday night has Duran Duran, Hozier and The Killers as headliners. Saturday night’s lineup includes rockers The Black Keys, The Black Crowes and Spoon.

As its name suggests, the festival features plenty of places to sample one of Kentucky’s finest exports. Tickets for the festival are on sale now. More info and the complete lineup can be found at bourbonandbeyond.com.

