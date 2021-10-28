      Weather Alert

BSB's AJ McLean shocks fans by shaving off signature facial hair

Oct 28, 2021 @ 4:00pm

Rob Kim/FilmMagic

Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean is sporting a new look. The singer recently shaved off his signature facial hair and fans don’t know how to feel.

AJ posted a clean-shaven photo of himself on Instagram, captioning it, “Had to be done! Don’t worry, y’all. It will return in a month.”

Fans in the comments were not used to beardless AJ, with one commenting, “TELL ME WHYY,” in reference to the lyrics to BSB’s “I Want It That Way.”

Another fan commented with the lyric, “Aint nothing but a MISTAAAKEE!!!”

“Have you lost a bet?” yet another person joked.

Still, other fans were supportive of the change, with many telling AJ the clean-shaven look makes him look younger.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AJ McLean (@aj_mclean)

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

