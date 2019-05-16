BTS Channels The Beatles On “Colbert”

Last month, BTS managed to match a Billboard chart record first set by the Beatles. On Wednesday night, the K-Pop sensation borrowed a little of that magic again.

Appearing on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, BTS took the same stage as the Fab Four did 50-plus years ago, channeling the band with a setup that looked just like it was back then.

Further grabbing a page, the performance of “Boy With Luv” was shot in black-and-white and featured the seven singers wearing the same type of suits and haircuts the Beatles donned at the Ed Sullivan Theater.

Just to complete the picture, Colbert dressed like the legendary host himself, plus filled the audience with screaming girls in 60s clothing.

