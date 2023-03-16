BTS’ expected 2025 return date is now uncertain

Fans of BTS might have to wait even longer to see them back together again.

With the members already serving, or preparing to serve, in South Korea’s mandated military service, it was originally hinted in October that the group would satisfy their requirements and return in 2025. Billboard is now reporting that date was thrown into question by their label’s chairman.

Bang Si-hyuk, who is the head of HYBE, answered questions about the K-pop sensations at a recent Gwanhun Forum. When addressing BTS’ expected return date, the label exec said that a decision on their contract renewal has yet to be made.

Bang added they will have a discussion at a later time. Because of that, BTS has no set return date. The label exec also requested privacy on behalf of the band, especially when it comes to their careers and mandated military service.

As previously reported, South Korea mandates all able-bodied male citizens must spend at least 18 months in the armed forces. The draft usually starts at age 18, but K-pop entertainers can postpone their service until age 30. Jin enlisted in December, while j-hope recently started the process for fulfilling his military service obligations.

