BTS’ Jimin announces first solo album, ‘FACE’

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Jimin is the latest member of BTS to embark on a solo career, which launches in a little over a month.

The K-pop singer’s debut solo album, FACE, arrives March 24. According to a release, the work “delves in to Jimin’s story of fronting his true self and making a new leap forward as an artist.”

BTS’ label BIGHIT Music tweeted the reveal and also shared a 30-second preview of what appears to be a new song. The music plays over a black-and-white video of ocean waves.

Jimin began teasing his new album early last week on the Weverse app and also hinted he has a few other things going on in his life.

“I think the album I’ve been working on is going to drop in around March,” he said, translated from Korean. “I’m currently preparing lots of things that I can do together with you guys around that time.”

He continued, “I’m planning lots of different kinds of things we can do to have fun together and enjoy ourselves, so I think you can safely look forward to it.”

Jim will soon become the latest BTS member to release a solo effort, following Jin‘s The Astronaut, RM‘s Indigo and J-Hope‘s Jack In The Box.

