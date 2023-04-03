Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

BTS’ Jimin scores highest-charting first effort since Olivia Rodrigo

April 3, 2023 12:47PM EDT
As BTS member Suga announces his debut solo album, D-Day, the group’s Jimin has made a big splash on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Jimin’s debut solo album, FACE, has entered the chart at number two. The last artist to debut that high on the chart with a first-time effort was Olivia Rodrigo, whose debut SOUR entered the chart at number one in 2021.  FACE features Jimin’s first top-40 hit as a solo artist, “Set Me Free, Pt 2.”

Notably, FACE sold 164,000 units in its first week, which is the second-biggest debut week of 2023 following country star Morgan Wallen‘s smash album One Thing at a Time.

In addition to Jimin, BTS members J-Hope and RM have also released solo albums. Suga’s D-Day will arrive later this month.

