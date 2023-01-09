BTS’ Jin tells fans he’ll “be back soon” in new video message

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

BTS‘ Jin has enlisted in the South Korean military, as mandated by the country, and shared a video message to fans promising he’ll “be back soon.”

The official BTS YouTube channel shared a video from the singer on Sunday, which was apparently recorded before he enlisted.

“I won’t be a civilian by the time [the video] is out. But I am here in front of the camera because I wanted to leave you something, even if it is just leaving a message,” he begins his 70-second video update, which was filmed when he was shooting the Korean variety show Running Man.

In the message, Jin shares that he expects his military service to last around 18 months and promises to post more video messages during that time. “Whenever I’m available, I wish to leave these videos and records once every few months,” he expressed, adding that he wants “to share with you as much as possible.”

“I’ll be back soon,” he vowed and teased that he’ll have more to say when he shares another video message. He did not reveal when he intends to post his next update.

Jin, who is 30, is BTS’ oldest member. He began his service last month. It is mandatory for all South Korean able-bodied men to serve in the military for at least a year and a half.

