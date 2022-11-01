BTS’ RM and Pharrell Williams tease upcoming new music

The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty Images

Pharrell Williams has cooked something up with BTS that he says is amazing.

Pharrell and BTS’ RM teased their secret collab in a Rolling Stone interview; it will appear on the “Happy” singer’s forthcoming album, Phriends.

“It’s the volume one. You guys [BTS] are on there, obviously,” Pharrell said before pumping the brakes. “I’m actually talking about this way more than I’m supposed to, but it’s a song from my album that [BTS] sang and it’s amazing.”

“I just love this song,” RM cryptically added of the single. The two declined to reveal its name or release date.

RM also announced his solo album is “90 percent” done and jumped at Pharrell’s offer to help him finish it.

Elsewhere in the interview, RM reminisced about his first concert. “My first performance was in front of 10 people in some small clubs when I was, like, 15. And I forgot most of the lyrics,” he confessed, which led him to believe he was “not a star type.”

Now that he’s selling out stadiums as a member of BTS, RM admits he is struggling with the pressure of being an ambassador for the Asian community. He said he began doubting his success and found himself questioning, “Am I that good? Do I deserve all the responsibilities?”

Pharrell confessed he encountered those insecurities back in 2006 when his In My Mind album “didn’t do what I wanted it to do.”

He added that caused him to reevaluate his purpose and find the “real, true meaning” of his art. Pharrell advised RM to do some inner reflection and determine who he wants to be so he can work past those insecurities.

