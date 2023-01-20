BTS star j-hope documentary, ‘j-hope in the Box’ hits Disney+ Feb. 17

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton

J-hope in the Box, a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the BTS rapper’s first solo album, Jack in the Box, will hit Disney+ on February 17, the streamer revealed on Thursday.

The documentary offers fans “a never-before-seen look at the creative challenges faced during the album’s preparation process, as well as front row seats to j-hope’s 2022 Lollapalooza performance and the album’s listening party,” according to Disney+.

BTS is currently on break while the group explores solo careers. It is not known when they will reassemble as a unit, but in the meantime, fans can catch the Korean superstars in a par of Disney+ specials: BTS: PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE — LA, an exclusive cinematic 4K concert film featuring BTS’ live performance at Los Angeles’ Sofi Stadium in November 2021; and IN THE SOOP: FRIENDCATION — an original travel reality show with a star-studded cast including V of BTS, who goes on a relaxing trip with The Marvels‘ Park Seo-jun and Parasite star Choi Woo-shik.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

