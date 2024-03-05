BTS’ SUGA to premiere solo concert film in theaters worldwide

BTS member SUGA is coming to a theater near you.

His first solo concert film, SUGA|Agust D TOUR ‘D-DAY’ THE MOVIE, will be shown in movie theaters worldwide, including in IMAX, on April 10 and April 13. The movie was filmed during the final three shows of SUGA’s Agust D Tour in Seoul, South Korea.

In addition to SUGA’s solo performances, the movie features duets with fellow BTS members RM, Jimin and Jung Kook as well as SUGA’s commentary about the making of the tour. Visit SugaTheMovie.com for tickets.

Meanwhile, BTS’ V will release a new single, “FRI(END)S,” on March 15. It comes six months after V released his debut solo album, Layover.

