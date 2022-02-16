BTS to perform live concert streaming event in theaters next month
If you’re a BTS fan who can’t travel to Seoul, South Korea, to watch the group make their grand return to the stage, worry not! A worldwide live streaming event is scheduled to stream in theaters, giving fans an immersive experience while chowing down on big buckets of popcorn.
According to the official press release, BTS Permission to Dance on Stage – Seoul: Live Viewing is set for March 12 and will be streamed to local cinemas across the globe. Tickets for the event will go on sale starting Tuesday, February 22, at 10 a.m. EST on the concert’s official website.
TS Permission to Dance on Stage – Seoul: Live Viewing will simultaneously premiere in theaters in over 60 countries beginning March 12 at 4:30 p.m. EST. You can check the website for showtimes.
The performance not only marks their first concert since BTS went on an “extended period of rest” late last year, it also will be the first time the Grammy winners held a concert in South Korea since 2019.
Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.