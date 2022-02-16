      Weather Alert

BTS to perform live concert streaming event in theaters next month

Feb 16, 2022 @ 11:20am

ABC

If you’re a BTS fan who can’t travel to Seoul, South Korea, to watch the group make their grand return to the stage, worry not!  A worldwide live streaming event is scheduled to stream in theaters, giving fans an immersive experience while chowing down on big buckets of popcorn.

According to the official press release, BTS Permission to Dance on Stage – Seoul: Live Viewing is set for March 12 and will be streamed to local cinemas across the globe.  Tickets for the event will go on sale starting Tuesday, February 22, at 10 a.m. EST on the concert’s official website

TS Permission to Dance on Stage – Seoul: Live Viewing will simultaneously premiere in theaters in over 60 countries beginning March 12 at 4:30 p.m. EST.  You can check the website for showtimes.

The performance not only marks their first concert since BTS went on an “extended period of rest” late last year, it also will be the first time the Grammy winners held a concert in South Korea since 2019.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts
The Shamrock Shake Returns To McDonald’s
'Marry Me' creator Bobby Crosby reveals potential previous adaptions involved Justin Timberlake, Bruno Mars
Adam Lambert opens up about his mental health: “I’ve definitely dealt with my share of anxiety”
Halsey gives first performance since giving birth, joining Machine Gun Kelly in pregame Super Bowl show
Zedd teases he might play “something that isn't released yet” at this Sunday's Super Bowl
Connect With Us Listen To Us On