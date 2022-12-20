BTS to release Busan concert in theaters next year

Courtesy of HYBE, Trafalgar Releasing, and CJ 4DPlex. BTS 2023 (hightail.com)

If you missed BTS‘ October concert in Busan, South Korea, you will soon be able to experience it on the big screen.

To recap, BTS joined the city of Busan’s bid to host the World Expo 2030, which is held every five years in a different country. They named the October 15 performance BTS in BUSAN and performed signature hits like “Dynamite,” “Butter” and “IDOL.”

That show was taped and underwent a cinematic makeover for a limited theatrical release. “This special cinematic cut, re-edited and remixed for the big screen, features new close-up angles and a whole new view of the entire concert,” a press release teased.

BTS: Yet To Come in Cinemas will hit global theaters in over 110 countries and territories February 1 through February 4, with the final day offering “light stick screenings” so fans can wave around BTS’ signature illuminated merchandise.

Ticket sales go live January 10 starting at 7 p.m. ET on the movie’s official website, which will also list available screenings.

BTS was named PR ambassadors for Busan’s bid to host the Expo. It was competing for the rights against Rome, Italy; Riyadh, Saudi Arabia; and Odessa, Ukraine. The host city will be chosen next year.

