BTS to treat fans with a special episode of their ‘RUN BTS’ variety show

The boys of BTS may be pursuing their solo careers at the moment, but that hasn’t stopped them from coming together to film a special episode of their variety show, RUN BTS.

The Grammy nominees shared a 30-second promo of the forthcoming episode, set to air August 16 on YouTube, VLive and the messaging app Weverse.

“BTS is finally back again after a 10-month break,” RM declares as the rest of the septet applauds in delight. Adds Jin, “We did some recharging and brought more fun back with us.”

RUN BTS has been an ongoing reality series since 2015. The return of this fan-favorite show marks the first time the septet has been seen together since June, when they announced they’re going on a mini-hiatus to pursue solo projects.

The “Butter” singers are still working on their own solo careers, with J-Hope recently releasing his debut album Jack in the Box and becoming the first South Korean singer to headline Lollapalooza.

He told ﻿Rolling Stone ﻿of his headlining performance, “I actually had to prepare really hard since it’s a very meaningful moment and an important part of my artistry. After this performance, maybe I’m going to feel a lot of things. I’m sure it’s going to help me as an artist to take the next step.”

It is unknown when BTS will come together as a unit, but J-Hope assures us it won’t be long because the guys miss each other and being on the road as a solo act is fun but “lonely.”

