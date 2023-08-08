BTS’ V to release solo album ‘Layover’ in September

V, you’re up. The BTS member will release his first solo album, Layover, on September 8.

The six-track project features five songs and one bonus track, which are designed to be listened to in order. The song “Slow Dancing” is considered to be the “single;” the bonus track is a piano version of that song. The tracks are described as featuring different takes on R&B, including 1970s soul, old school and pop.

The five songs — “Rainy Days,” “Blue,” “Love Me Again,” “Slow Dancing” and “For Us” — will have videos.

Prior to Layover, V had released three solo tracks with BTS: “Stigma,” “Singularity” and “Inner Child.” He’s also done multiple songs for TV soundtracks.

V’s BTS bandmate Suga has just completed his first solo tour, while Jungkook is climbing the chart with his solo single, “Seven.”

