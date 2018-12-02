Buckeyes Beat Wildcats Win Big Ten Title
By WHBC
|
Dec 2, 2018 @ 12:45 AM

Dwayne Haskins threw for a Big Ten title game record 499 yards and 5 touchdowns to lead Ohio State to a 45-24 win over Northwestern.

Urban Meyer’s Buckeyes improved to 12-1 on the season and will now await the College Football Playoff committee’s decision on Sunday to see which 4 teams are given the opportunity to play for a National Championship.

Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer and wide receiver Terry McLaurin, left, celebrate early Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, after defeating Northwestern 45-24 in the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Should OSU be left out of the College Football Playoffs for the second year in a row, they would end up going to the Rose Bowl to play the Washington Huskies.

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

The 41st President has Died Webb Acquitted In Shooting Of Husband Charges: Woman Lunged For Hatchet During Arrest Congratulations Massillon Tigers on a Great Season! Ohio State Altering Ticket Policy To Curb Fraud Increased Impaired Driving Enforcement In December
Comments