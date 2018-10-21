Buckeyes Blown Out By Boilermakers

The #2 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes suffered their first loss of the season at the hands of the Purdue Boilermakers 49-20 in West Lafayette on Saturday night.

OSU never led, couldn’t run the ball (76 yards), committed 10 penalties, struggled in the redzone on offense and the defense gave up big play, after big play to the tune of 539 yards and 6 Purdue touchdowns.

Urban Meyer said after the 29 point loss, “The glaring shortcomings we have were exposed”.

With the offensive line struggling again and unable to open holes in the running game, Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins had to throw the ball 73 times, completing 49 passes for 470 yards with 2 touchdowns and 1 interception that was returned for a td.

The Buckeyes (7-1, 4-1) not only lost for the first time this season, but Meyer’s squad is now in second place in the Big Ten East behind Michigan who is undefeated in conference play at 5-0.

OSU gets its bye week at the right time, as they’ll go back to the drawing board to try and fix the many things that are wrong with the “Scarlet and Gray”.

Ohio State’s next game is November 3rd at home against Nebraska.