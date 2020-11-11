Buckeyes Game At Maryland Canceled
Ohio State’s football game this Saturday, November 14th at Maryland has been canceled.
This is due to a Covid-19 outbreak on the Terrapins football team. Maryland has had at least 8 players test positive for Covid-19.
Per Bucknuts.com, here’s what Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day had to say today about the cancelation –
“The health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes is our main concern,” head football coach Ryan Day said in a statement. “Obviously, we are disappointed at not being able to compete this week, but I am incredibly proud of our team and the way they have handled themselves throughout this entire pandemic.
“We wish Maryland, their student-athletes and programs well as they battle through this issue.”
At this time no make up date is scheduled, and more than likely the game won’t be made up unless there are major adjustments to the originally decided upon rules and guidelines that were put together by the Big Ten before the season started.
OSU is (3-0) on the season and currently ranked 3rd in both the A.P. and Coaches polls.
The next scheduled game for Ohio State is set for Saturday, November 21st at home, against Indiana with a 12pm kick off.