Buckeyes Move Up In Final Poll

(WHBC) – On the strength of their Rose Bowl win, the Ohio State Football Buckeyes come in at number 3 in the final Associated Press poll of the season.

Clemson tops the rankings after winning the national championship, with Alabama coming in second.

New head coach Ryan Day is now working on structuring for next season with the announcement that quarterback Dwayne Haskins is leaving for the NFL.

Two contenders for the position are Haskins’ backup Tate Martell and Georgia transfer Justin Fields.

The Buckeyes open the 2019 season on August 31st in the Horseshoe against Florida Atlantic.