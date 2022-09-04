Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Buckeyes Use 2nd Half Comeback To Beat Irish

September 4, 2022 12:38AM EDT
With the Buckeyes offense struggling for 3 quarters, Ohio State relied on defensive coordinator Jim Knowles new look defense to keep them in the game until C.J. Stroud and company scored 2 second half touchdowns to lift O.S.U. to a 21-10 come from behind win over Notre Dame.

Ryan Day’s squad trailed 10-7 at the half and was outplayed by the Irish in the first 30 minutes. But with the defense pitching a shutout in the second half, Stroud put the Buckeyes ahead for good late in the 3rd quarter when he connected on a 24 yard scoring strike to former walk-on  Xavier Johnson, who was playing because of an early game injury to Jaxon Smith-Njigba. That put Ohio State up 14-10.

Then a Miyan Williams 2 yard run, capping off a 14 play, 95 yard drive wrapped up the scoring and gave the Buckeyes a hard fought 21-10 win.

COLUMBUS, OH – SEPTEMBER 03: Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws a pass during first quarter of the college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Ohio State Buckeyes on September 3, 2022, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Stroud finished 24-34-223 yards, 2 touchdowns and 0 interceptions.

COLUMBUS, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 03: TreVeyon Henderson #32 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs with the ball during the third quarter of a game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Ohio Stadium on September 03, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

TreVeyon Henderson led O.S.U. on the ground with 91 yards on 15 carries, while Williams added 84 yards on 14 carries and that td.

COLUMBUS, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 03: Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs with the ball during the second quarter of a game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Ohio Stadium on September 03, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

Emeka Egbuka was Stroud’s favorite target on the night, catching 9 passes for 90 yards and a touchdown.

Massillon high school graduate, wide receiver Jayden Ballard caught the first 2 passes of his career for 14 yards.

Ohio State’s revamped defense held the Fighting Irish to 253 total yards to go along with just the 10 points. Linebacker Tommy Eichenberg led O.S.U. with 9 tackles and 2 sacks, while defensive lineman Michael Hall Jr. added 4 tackles, 2 tackle for loss and 1 sack.

COLUMBUS, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 03: Brutus and The Ohio State Buckeyes take part in singing “Carmen Ohio” following a 21-10 victory over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Ohio Stadium on September 03, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

Next up for the #2 ranked Buckeyes, a 12pm home game Saturday, September 10th against Arkansas State.

