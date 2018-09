The Buffalo Bills performed so badly, that CB Vontae Davis retired halfway through the game yesterday. The Bills were down by 22 points in their game against the Chargers. There wasn’t even an announcement! He just left the field, put on his street clothes and… left! He later released this statement.

View this post on Instagram Official statement from CB @vontaedavis. A post shared by NFL (@nfl) on Sep 16, 2018 at 3:41pm PDT