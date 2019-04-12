Buffalo Wild Wings Selling “Dragon Fire” Wings For “Game Of Thrones”
By Sarah
|
Apr 12, 2019 @ 6:21 AM

The most anticipated TV show right now needs to have a dish that matches the hotness of its demand. Thankfully Buffalo Wild Wings knew just what to do.
Taking one of the hottest peppers in the world, B-Dubs created “Dragon Fire” wings to celebrate “Game Of Thrones” kicking off its final season.
Available only on Sunday, the sauce is made from a soy ginger glaze that uses ghost chilies. For an added fiery breath, the wings are topped with jalapeno slices.
If you’d prefer watching the series at home, take-out and delivery options are available.
What’s your “GoT” prediction for the final season’s first episode?

