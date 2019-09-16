Bullied Boy Offered Full Scholarship at University of Tennessee
The 4th grader from Florida who was made fun of because he wore a homemade University of Tennessee t-shirt to school not only has had his t-shirt produced and sold (over 50,000 shirts were presold this weekend) but has now been offered a full scholarship but UT covering tuition and fees starting fall of 2028! The proceeds from the sale of the t-shirt will be going to the charity Stomp Out Bullying.
We have got to find a way to stop bullying. I think this is great what UT did and I hope this can really be a catalyst to start conversations about anti-bullying.