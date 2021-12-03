Burger King Celebrates The Whopper’s Birthday With 37 Cent Burgers This Weekend
Burger King is rolling back prices today and tomorrow (December 3rd and 4th) to the price it was when the Whopper debuted 64 years ago: 37 cents.
For only 37 cents, you could get a flame-grilled patty with mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, ketchup, and sliced onion on a sesame seed bun, with maybe a slice of cheese if you wanted.
To take advantage, you have to be a Burger King Royal Perks member, so make sure you sign up on the Burger King website or app.