Burger King Celebrates The Whopper’s Birthday With 37 Cent Burgers This Weekend

Dec 3, 2021 @ 10:07am

Burger King is rolling back prices today and tomorrow (December 3rd and 4th) to the price it was when the Whopper debuted 64 years ago: 37 cents.

For only 37 cents, you could get a flame-grilled patty with mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, ketchup, and sliced onion on a sesame seed bun, with maybe a slice of cheese if you wanted.

To take advantage, you have to be a Burger King Royal Perks member, so make sure you sign up on the Burger King website or app.

