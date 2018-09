In this new trend I am seeing everywhere, people and businesses are programming AI software to develop scripts. The results are usually hilarious. Seeing how AI interprets the information it is fed in order to create scripts or dialogue is interesting, to say the least. Burger King just released a new batch of ads for their chicken tenders with scripts written by AI programs. Here are a few:

The Whopper.. is you.



Or this one! The potato deserved it…



It taste’s like bird.