Burger King Offering “Mood Meals”
By Sarah
|
May 2, 2019 @ 7:13 AM

Out with ‘Happy Meals,’ for a limited time Burger King is offering ‘Real Meals,’ because nobody is “happy all the time and that’s okay.” B-K restaurants in Austin, Miami, Seattle, Los Angeles and New York City are now offering a Pissed Meal, Blue Meal, Salty Meal, YAAAS Meal, or D-G-A-F Meal.

While it’s likely a dig at McDonald’s Happy Meals (as the two Burger joints continue their decades-old battle for America’s favorite fast food restaurant), there’s also a special connection. The new menu options, which are available now, are here as part of a partnership with Mental Health America for Mental Health Awareness Month.

Burger King has also published the “Feel Your Way” video on its YouTube channel . It features actors in various situations and moods and singing, “All I ask is that you let me feel my way.”

SOURCE: restaurantbusinessonline.com

