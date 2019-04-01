Burger King Tests New Impossible Whopper At Select Locations
By Gabe
|
Apr 1, 2019 @ 8:49 AM

The home of the Whopper is getting a new look as the iconic burger will now have a beefless option. Burger King will be adding the beefless ‘Impossible Burger’ to its menu, beginning with an initial launch at 59 restaurants in the St. Louis area.

As long as things go to plan, expect the rest of the chain restaurants to get the beef-like patty from Impossible Foods. These burger patties are already available at White Castle, and Red Robin will be getting them at the same time as the St. Louis debut for Burger King.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Check Out Canton’s New Official Pizza Style, The Spiral! Disney Announces ‘Chicken Little 2’ For 2021 My Throwback Thursday/Opening Day Cuteness It is Possible To Be Too Cool For School! Are St. Louis Style Bagels REALLY A Thing?! Cedar Point Pre-K Pass Gives Free Visits To Kids Ages 3-5
Comments