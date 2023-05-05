Buy vinyls by Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Selena Gomez, BLACKPINK, all reimagined by famous artists

If Record Store Day vinyl wasn’t exclusive enough for you, get ready for some releases that truly elevate the LP to an art form.

Interscope Records has tapped famous fine artists, including Damien Hirst, KAWS, Ed Ruscha and Kehinde Wiley, to create original works of art inspired by the albums and songs of the artists on the label. They’ve been turned into limited-edition vinyls that are now being sold for charity.

Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and Selena Gomez are some of the artists whose songs and albums are part of the project, called Interscope Reimagined. BLACKPINK, Eminem, Lana Del Rey, N.E.R.D. and Kendrick Lamar are also part of the program.

You can buy the albums in person on May 11 at 11 a.m. PT at NTWRK on N. Fairfax in LA, but it’s much easier to wait until May 12, when you can access them via the NTWRK live video shopping app. A livestream featuring the vinyls starts at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET, and each piece costs $100.

All the proceeds will go to the Iovine and Young Academy, a high school in South Los Angeles.

