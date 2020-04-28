      Breaking News
BW Survey Shows DeWine Approval, Vaccine Concerns

Apr 28, 2020 @ 5:56am

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A recent poll by a Cleveland college shows Governor DeWine doing a good job leading the state through the pandemic.

Baldwin Wallace University’s survey of 800 Ohioans has 85% of them supporting the governor, though just 52% agree with plans to reopen businesses.

The poll was done before Monday’s plan was announced.

The new Baldwin Wallace poll has just 63% of respondents saying they’ll get a coronavirus vaccination when it becomes available.

26% indicate they’re uncertain about a vaccine at this time.

Also, 81% say they’re anxious about the virus.

