BWC Cites 2 Area Retail Stores for Lack of Masks
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Bureau of Worker’s Compensation cited 35 retail stores over mask-wearing the week before last, with one of them being a Canton gun store.
Elite Security Consultants in the 1300 block of Market Avenue N was written up for an employee not wearing a mask and for lack of signage on the door.
H and M Tire on Steubenville Road SE in Carrollton was also cited.
Over 3000 retailers saw site visits the week of December 7.