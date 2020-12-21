      Weather Alert

BWC Cites 2 Area Retail Stores for Lack of Masks

Dec 21, 2020 @ 4:41am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Bureau of Worker’s Compensation cited 35 retail stores over mask-wearing the week before last, with one of them being a Canton gun store.

Elite Security Consultants in the 1300 block of Market Avenue N was written up for an employee not wearing a mask and for lack of signage on the door.

H and M Tire on Steubenville Road SE in Carrollton was also cited.

Over 3000 retailers saw site visits the week of December 7.

