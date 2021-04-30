Cadbury Doesn’t Want You To Buy Cadbury Chocolate
This may sound odd when I tell you, but the folks at Cadbury don’t want you to buy Cadbury Chocolate for a while. Let me explain. The reason Cadbury doesn’t want you to buy their chocolate is that they would like you to purchase from small stores instead of the big companies.
See, when Cadbury started out they were just a small shop in England and over the past year, chocolate shops in England have closed because of the pandemic. The folks have put their money where their mouth is and have bought a lot of their own product to give away for free through May 4. What company makes the best chocolate?