“Caillou” Has Been Cancelled And People Are Rejoicing – Especially Parents

Jan 6, 2021 @ 8:45pm

PBS Kids has announced that their children’s show “Caillou” is going away.

The show started in 1997 and although it hasn’t had any new episodes since 2010, the show was still a favorite with the kids. The parents seem to be happy based on their reactions on social media.

One parent said “Caillou’s reign of terror is over!”, another user wrote “little brat”, and others have said the character was “evil”. Are you glad the show has been cancelled? Do your kids watch Caillou? What show does your child love but drives you crazy?

