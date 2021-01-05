CAK Has New Available Tool to Bring in New Airline Service
GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state of Ohio has created a tool to help Akron Canton Airport and other smaller airports bring in more flights.
A bill passed in the last session of the General Assembly creates an Airport Development District in a five-mile radius around CAK, allowing businesses on a voluntary basis to become part of the district, financially supporting airport improvements and even paying start-up airlines willing to bring in new flights.
Senators Kirk Schuring and Vernon Sykes co-sponsored the bill.
Schuring says it helps to have financial guarantees in place when a newer airline wants to start new service at a smaller airport, until that service “gets off the ground”.