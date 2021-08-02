CAK Weather Station: Wet July Brings Precip for Year Up to Average
GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – July 2021 ends up as one of the wettest Julys ever.
The Akron Canton Airport weather station recorded 7.08 inches of rain for the month, that’s three inches above normal.
Sunday July 11 was the dampest day at just over two inches, but parts of Stark County saw upwards of three and a half inches that day.
Interestingly, the amount of liquid precipitation for the year is right where it should be, exactly matching the average 25.15 inches as of July 31.