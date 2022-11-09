Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

California Sells Winning $2.04 Billion Powerball Jackpot Ticket

November 9, 2022 11:01AM EST
Lottery officials said the world record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot ticket was sold in California, outside Downtown Los Angeles, ending the wait after a delayed number drawing.  It was later revealed the delay was due to Minnesota’s sales verification system crashing. The winning store, Joe’s Service Center in Altadena, gets $1 million bonus for selling it and California public schools gets $156 million thanks to the tickets sold.

