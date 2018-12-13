California Wants to Tax Texts?!

Just when you thought they’d figured out a way to tax just about everything, California comes up with a new idea – a tax on text messages.

California’s Public Utilities Commission wants to start charging a ‘text messaging fee’ for mobile phone users.

The Commission hasn’t shared details, but it would likely be a flat fee rather than a per-text charge. It could bring in an estimated $44 million a year, which would fund programs to make phone service available to low-income households.

A vote on the proposal is planned for next month.

Would you be willing to pay a tax to send a text? Does this tax go too far or does the reasoning behind it make sense.